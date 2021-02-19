Winston recorded 10 points (2-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound over 32 minutes in Thursday's 94-90 win over Lakeland.

Winston has remained in the starting five for each of the past three games, and he overcame an inefficient performance from the floor Thursday to score in double figures during the narrow victory over Lakeland. The former Michigan State standout appears to have secured a spot in the starting rotation in the G League and is averaging 13.0 points and 4.7 assists over 28.8 minutes per game this season.