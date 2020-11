Winston will be on a two-way contract with the Wizards for his rookie season, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Winston was selected with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 Draft, with the 22-year-old averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.2 percent on three-point attempts during his final collegiate season. He'll spend much of the upcoming season in the G League.