Hutchison notched eight points (4-7 FG), six rebounds and one block Wednesday in a 116-107 win over the Lakers.

Hutchison arguably played one of his best games since being traded away from the Bulls. The 25-year-old is averaging 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 17.5 minutes of action since joining the Wizards. Although the forward hasn't received consistent playing time all season it appears he's finding a role off the bench with his new team, even though he's been a healthy DNP for 10 of his team's last 18 games.