Hutchison won't return to Wednesday's game at Milwaukee due to a left knee contusion, freelance NBA reporter Quinton Mayo reports.
The 25-year-old registered only three minutes off the bench Wednesday before suffering the injury. Hutchison should be considered questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Raptors.
