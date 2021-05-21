Hutchison registered six points (3-4 FG), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during Thursday's 142-115 win over Indiana.

Hutchison held down a solid bench role with the season on the line and turned in a limited but efficient stat line. The 25-year-old was one of six Washington bench players to score at least six points as the bench emptied in this blowout win. Hutchison closed the regular season averaging 14.2 minutes per game over the final 10 games, so it's looking like he could be a regular member of the rotation heading into the playoffs.