Hutchison scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and added five rebounds across 25 minutes off the bench Monday in the Wizards' 132-124 victory over the Pacers.

After being acquired from the Bulls at the trade deadline, Hutchison received his first look in head coach Scott Brooks' rotation and didn't disappoint. Hutchison struggled to find playing time in Chicago, but he picked up a season-high minutes load Monday and was even a part of Washington's closing lineup. The 6-foot-6 forward was efficient with his opportunities on offense, doing his part to pitch in with the team's leading scorer, Bradley Beal (hip), out of the lineup. Hutchison may lose out on minutes if Beal returns to the lineup Tuesday against the Hornets, but the 24-year-old may have at least temporarily locked up a rotation spot on the strength of Monday's performance.