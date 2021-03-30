Hutchison scored 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and added five rebounds in a 132-124 victory over the Pacers on Monday.
Hutchison made his Wizards' debut and played a season-high 25 minutes. The forward was efficient on his opportunities on offense and helped fill a need for scoring with the team's leading scorer, Bradley Beal (hip), out of the lineup. Hutchison should play a role off the bench throughout the rest of the season, but he won't put up consistent enough numbers to be considered in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Wizards' Chandler Hutchison: Set for Washington debut•
-
Wizards' Chandler Hutchison: Clear of injury report•
-
Wizards' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Chandler Hutchison: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Dealt to Washington•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Off injury report•