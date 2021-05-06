Hutchison (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Hutchison suffered a left knee contusion in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee. If he's unable to play Thursday, Anthony Gill and Isaac Bonga could see slightly increased minutes.
