Hutchison is expected to make his Wizards debut Monday against the Pacers, quinton reports.

The 24-year-old didn't play in Saturday's matchup against the Pistons after being acquired from the Bulls on Thursday, but he's poised to make his debut Monday for the Wizards. Coach Scott Brooks said Hutchison could play 16-20 minutes, but he could see less time since he's seen minimal game action since the start of the season.