Hutchison will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Coach Scott Brooks initially said Garrison Mathews would be in the starting five, but a change has been made, and Hutchison will get the start. In Hutchison's past nine appearances, he's averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.4 minutes. It will be his first start of the season.
