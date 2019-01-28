Randle finished with 11 points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, a rebounds and a steal across 14 minutes Sunday against San Antonio.

Randle got to the line with ease, tying his season-high for points while distributing a season-best five dimes. Still, he played just 15 minutes and remains in a relatively minor bench role. In 19 appearances this season, Randle's averaging 6.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.