Randle scored a career-high 20 points Saturday, going 8-of-10 from the field including 4-of-5 from the perimeter. The Wizards desperately need a backup point guard and Randle is primed to be that player. He is not worth picking up yet but owners in deeper formats should keep an eye on him to see if the production can continue.