Wizards' Chasson Randle: Career-high 20 points in victory
Randle finished with 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 victory over the Bulls.
Randle scored a career-high 20 points Saturday, going 8-of-10 from the field including 4-of-5 from the perimeter. The Wizards desperately need a backup point guard and Randle is primed to be that player. He is not worth picking up yet but owners in deeper formats should keep an eye on him to see if the production can continue.
