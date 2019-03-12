Wizards' Chasson Randle: Heads to G League
Randle was assigned to Capital City on Tuesday.
Randle scored 12 points over 15 minutes in Washington's last contest against the Kings, but he'll be sent to the G League where he figures to see extended run. Troy Brown could see more playing time off the bench for the Wizards as a result.
