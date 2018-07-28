Wizards' Chasson Randle: Inks camp deal with Wizards
Randle signed a training camp contract with the Wizards on Friday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Randle was believed to be signing with a team in Europe, but it appears he will instead try his hand in an NBA training camp with the Wizards. He last saw action in the NBA during the 2016 season, averaging 11.5 minutes over 26 games between the 76ers and Knicks. However, he likely faces long odds to secure a roster spot with the Wizards.
