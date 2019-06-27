Wizards' Chasson Randle: Not receiving qualifying offer
The Wizards will not extend Randle a qualifying offer, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Randle saw a decent amount of action for the Wizards down the stretch, likely as a final evaluation period for a team that was out of playoff contention. He apparently didn't pass the test, and should be headed for free agency this offseason.
