Randle played 23 minutes and contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists Thursday in the Wizards' 101-100 victory over the Knicks.

With double-digit minutes in all but two of the Wizards' last 15 games, Randle is seemingly secure in his role as the top backup to starting point guard Tomas Satoransky. The steady gig on the second unit hasn't yielded much fruit, however, as Randle is averaging just 5.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 boards in 16.9 minutes per game in January. Randle can be ignored in the majority of fantasy formats unless Satoransky succumbs to an injury at some point.