Wizards' Chasson Randle: Offering little in backup role
Randle played 23 minutes and contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists Thursday in the Wizards' 101-100 victory over the Knicks.
With double-digit minutes in all but two of the Wizards' last 15 games, Randle is seemingly secure in his role as the top backup to starting point guard Tomas Satoransky. The steady gig on the second unit hasn't yielded much fruit, however, as Randle is averaging just 5.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 boards in 16.9 minutes per game in January. Randle can be ignored in the majority of fantasy formats unless Satoransky succumbs to an injury at some point.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...