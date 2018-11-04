Randle scored a game-high 37 points Saturday against the Swarm to go along with four steals, three assists and two rebounds over 34 minutes.

Randle clearly asserted himself as a dominant presence for Capital City but there's no guarantee he'll be playing in the G League on a daily basis since he'll be called upon by the Wizards this season when they're in need of added depth at the guard positions.

