Wizards' Chasson Randle: Re-signs with Washington
Randle agreed Monday with the Wizards on a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Randle will rejoin Washington for the third time since September after the team waived him on both of the previous two occasions without him ever having played in a regular-season contest. The 25-year-old will join the team in Atlanta and will dress for the contest, providing needed depth for a Wizards squad that recently traded away reserve backcourt options in Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre. Those losses could create an immediate spot in the rotation for Randle, though he would likely struggle to see meaningful playing time with starters John Wall and Bradley Beal locked into high-minute roles.
