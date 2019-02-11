Wizards' Chasson Randle: Set to start Monday
Randle will start at point guard Monday against the Pistons.
With Tomas Satoransky unavailable Monday due to personal reasons, Randle is set to join the starting lineup for the first time all season. When playing more than 20 minutes this season, the second-year guard is averaging 11.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
