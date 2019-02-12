Randle totaled five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 19 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Randle got his first start of the season on Monday with Tomas Satoransky (personal) out, but he didn't do much with the opportunity. Two nights removed from a career-high 20 point performance, Randle couldn't get it going offensively, and he remains an a speculative add in deep leagues only.