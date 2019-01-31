Randle had 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), a rebound, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes Wednesday against the Pacers.

Randle has been held scoreless in two of his previous four contests, but he managed to pitch in and help the Wizards to a much-needed 107-89 victory. He was efficient with his shots on the night, knocking down 71.4 percent of his field goals and 66.7 percent of his threes. The 6-2 point guard has seen an inconsistent workload of late, however, which certainly limits his appeal from a fantasy perspective (14.6 minutes over his previous five matchups).