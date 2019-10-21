Wizards' Chris Chiozza: Contract converted to two-way
Chiozza's contract was converted to a two-way deal by the Wizards on Monday, Fred Katz of The Athletic report.
The Wizards have decided to retain Chiozza for the duration of the season. While the two-way designation indicates that the 23-year-old will spend the majority of the season splitting time between the NBA and G-League, it's a great reward for the second-year pro, who appeared in seven games for the Rockets last year. Until he's permanently in the big leagues, however, Chiozza can't be considered a fantasy asset in season-long leagues.
