Chiozza's contract was converted to a two-way deal by the Wizards on Monday, Fred Katz of The Athletic report.

The Wizards have decided to retain Chiozza for the duration of the season. While the two-way designation indicates that the 23-year-old will spend the majority of the season splitting time between the NBA and G-League, it's a great reward for the second-year pro, who appeared in seven games for the Rockets last year. Until he's permanently in the big leagues, however, Chiozza can't be considered a fantasy asset in season-long leagues.