Wizards' Chris Chiozza: Dealing with sore knee
Chiozza is dealing with a sore knee and could miss Friday's game against the Knicks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Chiozza, who split time between the G-League and the Rockets last year, is dealing with knee soreness and may miss Friday's game against the Knicks. It's a rough setback for the 23-year-old, who's a longshot to make the team. Chiozza tallied two rebounds and a block in six minutes during his preseason debut, against the Knicks on Monday.
