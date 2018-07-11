Wizards' Chris Chiozza: Drops five dimes Wednesday
Chiozza posted two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 89-74 summer league loss to the Clippers.
Chiozza continues to hand out assists at a high rate. The Florida product, who averaged 6.1 assists as a senior last season, has totaled 32 assists across 116 summer league minutes. He's also racked up 24 points, nine steals and five blocks.
