Chiozza will join the Wizards for training camp, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With the news that Isaiah Thomas (thumb) is expected to miss a few weeks of the regular season, the Wizards will bring in Chiozza for a tryout. He played seven games for Houston last season, totaling six points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.

