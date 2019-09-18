Wizards' Chris Chiozza: Gets camp invite from Wizards
Chiozza will join the Wizards for training camp, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With the news that Isaiah Thomas (thumb) is expected to miss a few weeks of the regular season, the Wizards will bring in Chiozza for a tryout. He played seven games for Houston last season, totaling six points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.
