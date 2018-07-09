Wizards' Chris Chiozza: Leading summer league in assists
Chiozza is averaging eight assists per game through the Wizards' first two Las Vegas Summer League contests.
Chiozza handed out seven assists in the Wizards' opener and followed up with 11 in Sunday's loss to the Spurs. While Chiozza's chances of making an NBA roster appear slim, he should be useful in summer league DFS contests so long as the Wizards remain alive in Vegas.
