Wizards' Chris Chiozza: Reaches camp deal with Washington

Chiozza has reached an agreement to join Washington for training camp, Keith Smith of RealGM reports.

After a four-year collegiate career at Florida, Chiozza went undrafted in June, but was able to latch on with the Wizards for summer league. In five contests, the six-foot guard averaged 4.8 points, 7.4 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 27.9 minutes. He isn't the most explosive scorer, but he's an impressive facilitator and can get it done on the defensive side of the ball despite being a bit undersized. While he'll fight for one of the final roster spots in Washington, it seems more likely he'll open the 2018-19 campaign in the G-League. As a senior at Florida, Chiozza averaged 11.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals, while shooting 34.9 percent from deep.