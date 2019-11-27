Chiozza has been recalled from the G League and is available for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Chiozza played the first two games of the season, averaging 3.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 17.0 minutes. He's been in the G League since, but could play Tuesday.