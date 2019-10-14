Chiozza (knee) tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added seven assists and six rebounds in 27 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 115-108 preseason loss to the Bucks.

A sore knee limited Chiozza to 14 minutes in the Wizards' previous preseason tilt Friday versus the Knicks, but he received more run Sunday with the injury in the rear-view mirror. While the 23-year-old delivered a quality outing off the bench, he's far from a lock to earn a spot on the Wizards' opening night roster.