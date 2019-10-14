Wizards' Chris Chiozza: Scores 14 off bench
Chiozza (knee) tallied 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and added seven assists and six rebounds in 27 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 115-108 preseason loss to the Bucks.
A sore knee limited Chiozza to 14 minutes in the Wizards' previous preseason tilt Friday versus the Knicks, but he received more run Sunday with the injury in the rear-view mirror. While the 23-year-old delivered a quality outing off the bench, he's far from a lock to earn a spot on the Wizards' opening night roster.
More News
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...