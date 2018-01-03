McCullough was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.

McCullough has played in 12 games with the Wizards so far this season, but has logged double-digit minutes just once, so he'll head to the G-League to see extended playing time and work on his overall development. Even when he's recalled, McCullough will remain off the fantasy radar, though he should continue to move between the two rosters considering his status as a two-way player.