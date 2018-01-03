Wizards' Chris McCullough: Assigned to G-League
McCullough was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
McCullough has played in 12 games with the Wizards so far this season, but has logged double-digit minutes just once, so he'll head to the G-League to see extended playing time and work on his overall development. Even when he's recalled, McCullough will remain off the fantasy radar, though he should continue to move between the two rosters considering his status as a two-way player.
More News
-
Wizards' Chris McCullough: Plays 15.9 minutes per game during preseason•
-
Wizards' Chris McCullough: Will not play Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Nets' Chris McCullough: Headed to Washington•
-
Nets' Chris McCullough: Assigned to D-League•
-
Nets' Chris McCullough: Recalled from D-League Monday•
-
Nets' Chris McCullough: Recalled from D-League•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.