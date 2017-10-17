Wizards' Chris McCullough: Plays 15.9 minutes per game during preseason
McCullough averaged 15.9 minutes over three games through this preseason.
McCullough was traded to the Wizards from the Nets back in February. The 22-year-old will likely play reserve minutes since Jason Smith and Mike Scott are expected to be towards the front of the bench.
