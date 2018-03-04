Wizards' Chris McCullough: Reassigned to G-League
McCullough was reassigned to the G-League on Sunday.
The 23-year-old has shuttled back and forth from the Wizards to the G-League all season, but he hasn't been an impact player at the NBA level. In the month of February, McCollugh appeared in only four games, logging just 11 total minutes.
