The Suns are trading Paul (groin), Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and multiple pick swaps to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It was reported earlier in the offseason that the Suns had waived Paul to create cap space, but Phoenix was actually able to include the veteran point guard in a deal to add a third star. Paul's fit in Washington is questionable, so it's possible he's flipped again as the Wizards' new ownership completely revamps its roster. In his age-37 season, Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 59 appearances. He's not the player he once was, but Paul could still help a contending team if he accepts a reduced role, similar to Kyle Lowry's current situation with the Heat. However, Paul missed the final games of the 2022-23 postseason due to a groin strain, and his status remains unclear heading into next year.