McCollum recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes of Thursday's 119-98 preseason loss to Detroit.

This game had the look of a dress rehearsal for Washington, although the starters played reduced workloads. McCollum tied with Corey Kispert with a team-high 13 shots, and he caught fire from beyond the arc. On paper, McCollum has plenty of fantasy appeal, but it's fair to wonder how heavily the Wizards will rely on him as the season progresses.