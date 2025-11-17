McCollum finished Sunday's 129-106 loss to the Nets with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

McCollum took a step in the right direction Sunday after being held to 10 points on 2-for-11 from the field during Wednesday's clash against Houston. He was far more efficient against Brooklyn, finishing second on his team in points while also showcasing his quick hands on the opposite end of the court. McCollum has now recorded two steals three times in 13 appearances so far this season.