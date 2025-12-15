McCollum racked up 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 victory over Indiana.

The veteran guard saw his streak of games with over 20 points end at three, but McCollum was still second on the Wizards in scoring behind Marvin Bagley's 23 points. McCollum has scored in double digits in 16 straight games, averaging 22.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 threes, 3.3 boards and 0.8 steals over that stretch.