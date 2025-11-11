McCollum finished with 42 points (14-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Monday's 137-135 overtime loss to the Pistons.

McCollum added plenty of offensive firepower for the Wizards, but Detroit made an impressive late-game push and ultimately secured the victory after sending the game to overtime. The 34-year-old has been red hot over his last three games, turning back to the clock to average 30.7 points in 34.7 minutes.