McCollum had 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

McCollum had plenty of opportunities to wrap up the game Tuesday, ultimately falling short. Despite playing 40 minutes, he shot the ball poorly, whilst being tasked with running the offense down the stretch. The Wizards are much-improved this season, but are still likely to be towards the bottom of the standings when all is said and done. It's unclear whether McCollum is going to feature in the team's long-term plans, making him a somewhat risky player to roster.