McCollum ended Wednesday's 114-113 victory over the Bucks with 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes.

His final two buckets were the biggest, as McCollum popped for the Wizards' final four points in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter to erase a 113-110 deficit. The veteran guard scored in double digits in 24 straight games to close out 2025, averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.2 combined steals and blocks over that stretch.