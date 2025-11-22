McCollum posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, three rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during the Wizards' 140-110 loss to the Raptors on Friday.

McCollum was the only Wizards starter to score in double digits during Friday's loss. It was his first 20-plus point outing since Nov. 8, and the veteran guard has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 29.3 minutes per game. However, McCollum is connecting on just 40.5 percent of his field-goal attempts, including a career-low 36.9 percent from three (on 6.9 3PA/G).