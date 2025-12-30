McCollum closed with 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to the Suns.

This wasn't McCollum's best offensive effort, but he was terrific defensively with four combined steals and blocks. Through 31 regular-season appearances, McCollum holds averages of 18.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.