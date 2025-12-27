McCollum posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 31 minutes during the Wizards' 138-117 win over the Raptors on Friday.

McCollum helped the Wizards jump out to an 11-point lead at halftime by scoring 10 of his 21 points in the second quarter. It was a nice bounce-back effort from the veteran shooting guard, who shot 34.4 percent from the field in the Wizards' two games prior to Friday's win. McCollum has averaged 20.2 points, 4.0 assists. 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 threes over 33.0 minutes per game since Dec. 1.