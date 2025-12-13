McCollum totaled 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

McCollum has been playing well of late, and it seems the 46-point outburst he had in the win over the Hawks on Nov. 25 allowed him to leave his early-season struggles behind. McCollum has scored at least 22 points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 23.0 points, 2.6 boards and 4.2 assists per game over that stretch. That has been his most productive stretch of the campaign by a wide margin.