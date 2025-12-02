McCollum produced 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Bucks.

McCollum managed to bounce back from a tough showing Friday against the Pacers and put up 20-plus attempts from the field for just the second time in his last eight games. There's been a lack of consistency from McCollum on the offensive end so far this season that is captured perfectly by his previous two appearances, putting up 46 points Tuesday against Atlanta followed by a quiet 11-point outing Friday.