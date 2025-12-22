Wizards' CJ McCollum: Scores 15 points in loss Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum logged 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 loss to San Antonio.
McCollum didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still managed to reach the 15-point mark for the sixth time across his last seven appearances. McCollum is averaging 21.3 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range over that stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Spurs late rally in victory•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Drops 18 in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Puts up 27 points in loss•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Team-high 22 points in blowout loss•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Puts up 28 points in victory•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Rough night Friday•