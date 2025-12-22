McCollum logged 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 loss to San Antonio.

McCollum didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still managed to reach the 15-point mark for the sixth time across his last seven appearances. McCollum is averaging 21.3 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range over that stretch.