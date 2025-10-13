McCollum finished with 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Raptors.

As expected, McCollum was in the starting lineup Sunday, with both he and Khris Middleton playing at least 24 minutes. Although his fit in Washington is somewhat questionable, he should be placed in a position where he can thrive offensively. He doesn't typically offer a lot outside of points and threes, making him a viable mid to late-round target in fantasy drafts.