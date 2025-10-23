McCollum produced nine points (4-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 loss to the Bucks.

McCollum struggled to get going offensively during the regular-season debut with his new squad. He was the only starter who didn't crack double digits, and he also failed to connect on all six of his attempts from beyond the arc. Although the veteran guard was one of the biggest additions to the squad during the offseason, he could end up in a bench role if this kind of production continues.