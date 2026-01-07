Wizards' CJ McCollum: Sitting out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum won't play Wednesday against the 76ers due to right quadriceps soreness.
This is almost certainly a maintenance day for McCollum for the second leg of this back-to-back set. McCollum posted 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during the Wizards' 120-112 win over the Magic on Tuesday, but now the franchise will likely give Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson extended run Wednesday.
More News
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Strong fourth quarter in win•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Leads Washington with 20 points•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Hits for 18 in Milwaukee•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Notches 17 points in loss•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Pours in 21 points in win•
-
Wizards' CJ McCollum: Scores 15 points in loss Sunday•