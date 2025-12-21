Wizards' CJ McCollum: Spurs late rally in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum totaled 28 points (9-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes during Saturday's 130-122 victory over the Grizzlies.
McCollum and Kyshawn George were brilliant down the stretch for the Wizards, who were facing a massive deficit at halftime but were able to close the gap thanks to the dynamic duo. McCollum experienced a slight scoring dip this week against the Kings and Pacers, but he bounced back to the high-scoring ways he enjoyed earlier in the month. Coming into Saturday's game, McCollum was averaging 20.6 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals during the month of December.
