McCollum tallied 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Mavericks.

This marks a second straight 25-point game for the 34-year-old. In addition to his solid play as a scorer, McCollum also contributed as a defender by recording his first two blocks of the 2025-26 campaign. The veteran guard has responded nicely following a slow start to November.